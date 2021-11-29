'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season . He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper .

Death

He passed away on 29 November 2021.