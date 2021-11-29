Difference between revisions of "Ronald Mudimu"
|
m
|
m
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Ronald Mudimu'''
|+
'''Ronald Mudimu''' a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He for [[Triangle United Football Club]] as a goalkeeper and one of the vice-captains at the club . He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper
|+
|+
|+
.
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
Revision as of 07:34, 29 November 2021
|Ronald Mudimu
|Born
|Ronald Mudimu
|Occupation
|Employer
|Triangle United Football Club
Ronald Mudimu was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for Triangle United Football Club and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.
Death
He passed away on 29 November 2021.