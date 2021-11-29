Difference between revisions of "Ronald Mudimu"
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
Latest revision as of 08:15, 29 November 2021
|Born
February 1, 1988
|Died
|November 26, 2021(aged 33)
|Occupation
|Employer
|Triangle United Football Club
Ronald Mudimu was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for Triangle United Football Club and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.
Career
Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for CAPS United and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. [1] While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.[2]
Death
He passed away on 29 November 2021. Ronald Mudimu passed away at a local hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu dies, Soccer24, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021
- ↑ Triangle United Goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu Has Died, Pindula News, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021