Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ronald Mudimu"

Page Discussion
m
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| birth_name        =  Ronald Mudimu<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_name        =  Ronald Mudimu<!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
+
| birth_date        = {{birth date |1988|02|01}}
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Line 16: Line 16:
 
| disappeared_place  =  
 
| disappeared_place  =  
 
| disappeared_status =  
 
| disappeared_status =  
| death_date        = <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
+
| death_date        = {{death date and age|2021|11|26|1988|02|01}}
 
| death_place        =  
 
| death_place        =  
 
| death_cause        =  
 
| death_cause        =  
Line 83: Line 83:
  
 
'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
 
'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for [[CAPS United]] and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. <ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/11/29/triangle-united-goalkeeper-ronald-mudimu-dies/ Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu dies], ''Soccer24'', Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021</ref> While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/29/triangle-united-goalkeeper-ronald-mudimu-has-died/ Triangle United Goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu Has Died], ''Pindula News'', Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
He passed away on 29 November 2021.
+
 
 +
He passed away on 29 November 2021. Ronald Mudimu passed away at a local hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2021.<ref name="S"/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 100: Line 105:
 
|}
 
|}
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Ronald Mudimu Biography: Age, Career, Death -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Ronald Mudimu Biography, Ronald Mudimu dies, Ronald Mudimu death, Ronald Mudimu died
 +
|description=
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Ronald Mudimu Biography
 +
}}
  
  

Latest revision as of 08:15, 29 November 2021

Ronald Mudimu
BornRonald Mudimu
(1988-02-01)February 1, 1988
DiedNovember 26, 2021(2021-11-26) (aged 33)
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerTriangle United Football Club


Ronald Mudimu was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for Triangle United Football Club and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.

Career

Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for CAPS United and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. [1] While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.[2]

Death

He passed away on 29 November 2021. Ronald Mudimu passed away at a local hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2021.[1]

Articles You Might Like

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu dies, Soccer24, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021
  2. Triangle United Goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu Has Died, Pindula News, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ronald_Mudimu&oldid=112700"