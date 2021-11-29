Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for [[CAPS United]] and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. <ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/11/29/triangle-united-goalkeeper-ronald-mudimu-dies/ Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu dies], ''Soccer24'', Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021</ref> While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/29/triangle-united-goalkeeper-ronald-mudimu-has-died/ Triangle United Goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu Has Died], ''Pindula News'', Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: November 29, 2021</ref>

'''Ronald Mudimu''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.

Career

Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for CAPS United and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. [1] While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.[2]

Death

He passed away on 29 November 2021. Ronald Mudimu passed away at a local hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2021.[1]