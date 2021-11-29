

Ronald Mudimu was a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He was a former player for Triangle United Football Club and played as a goalkeeper and was one of the vice-captains at the club during the 2019 season. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.

Career

Mudimu was Triangle’s vice-captain and at one time also played for CAPS United and Motor Action. He earned national caps at junior level, featuring for the U17 and U20 teams. [1] While playing for Triangle United, Ronald Mudimu won the One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup, we played CAF Confederations Cup.[2]

Death

He passed away on 29 November 2021. Ronald Mudimu passed away at a local hospital where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2021.[1]