Latest revision as of 13:47, 22 July 2020

Ronald Mudimu
BornRonald Mudimu
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerTriangle United Football Club


Ronald Mudimu is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He is currently playing for Triangle United Football Club as a goalkeeper and he is one of the vice-captains at the club. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.

