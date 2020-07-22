Difference between revisions of "Ronald Mudimu"
'''Ronald Mudimu''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
'''Ronald Mudimu''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He is a former player for [[Black Mambas Football Club]] as a goalkeeper.
Ronald Mudimu is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 1 February 1988. He is currently playing for Triangle United Football Club as a goalkeeper and he is one of the vice-captains at the club. He is a former player for Black Mambas Football Club as a goalkeeper.