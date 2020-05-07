Difference between revisions of "Ronald Muvirimi"

In July 2018, Ronald Muvirimi was elected to Ward 18 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 320 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Manyame RDC with 320 votes, beating Pondai Gwaze, independent with 255 votes, Blessing Chawaramba, independent with 28 votes and Loice Funani of MDC-Alliance with 17 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

