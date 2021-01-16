He once served as Chiredzi North Legislator. <ref name="Z">Mercy Bofu , [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/zanu-pf-masvingo-provincial-secretary-for-information-dies/ Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies - ZBC NEWS], ''ZBC'', Published: January 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 16, 2021</ref>

Rondald Ndava

Ronald Ndava was a Zimbabwean politician and Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information. He died on 16 January 2021 from Covid-19 at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted.

Career

He once served as Chiredzi North Legislator. [1]

Death

Ndava died from Covid-19 on 16 January 2021 at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted. Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock. He said:

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man”

