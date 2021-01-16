[[File:Ronald Ndava.jpg|thumb| Ronald Ndava]]'''Ronald Ndava''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and [[Zanu PF]] [[Masvingo]] provincial Secretary for Information. He died on 16 January 2021 from [[Covid-19]] at [[Chiredzi General Hospital]] where he was admitted.

Career

He once served as Chiredzi North Legislator. [1]

Death

Ndava died from Covid-19 on 16 January 2021 at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted. Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock. He said:

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man”

[1]