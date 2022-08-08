Ronald's career took off while he was playing out for [[CAPS United Football Club]] where he played as a left-back.<ref name="herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/pfumbidzai-makes-grade-in-denmark/ Pfumbidzai makes grade in Denmark], ''The Herald'', Published: June 3, 2015</ref> Prior to his move to the Danish league, he had gone for trials with South African outfit, Kaizer Chiefs but nothing materialised after it was decided that the club did not need a player in that position. After going for trials in Denmark in early 2015, the former Makepekepe left back was eventually signed by Hobro for an undisclosed fee.

