Ronald Tapiwa Pfumbidzai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Chippa United in South Africa.[1]

Background

Pfumbidzai was born on 25 December 1994.

Career

Ronald's career took off while he was playing out for CAPS United Football Club where he played as a left-back.[3]

Prior to his move to the Danish league, he had gone for trials with South African outfit, Kaizer Chiefs but nothing materialised after it was decided that the club did not need a player in that position.

After going for trials in Denmark in early 2015, the former Makepekepe left back was eventually signed by Hobro for an undisclosed fee.

SuperSport United

On 29 March 2023, a report claimed that SuperSport United had agreed on terms in principle over the signing of Pfumbidzai on a pre-contract.[4]

Pfumbidzai reportedly agreed on terms of a three-year contract with SuperSport to fill the hole left by the expected exit of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Kaizer Chiefs.

Teams Played For

Chippa United (2022-)

Bloemfontein Celtic (2017-2021)

CAPS United (2016-2017)

Hobro IK Football Club (2016)

CAPS United Football Club (2013-15)





National Team Caps

Pfumbidzayi has featured for the national side at under 23 level and under 20.[5]

