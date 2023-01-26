Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:47, 26 January 2023

Ronia Bunjira
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Ronia Bunjira is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency.

Background

Born: 12 December 1965 in Nyanga.
Children: She has 7 children.

Service/Career

She was a House Matron in Chipinge Primary before she became Manager in the Catering department at Girls High School.

Women
Sixty seats were allocated to women in 2013. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Harare Province
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Marongedza Shorai Masaiti Muzungu Sabina Thembani
Mary Nhavhaya Value Chitembwe Sabina Mangwende
Shumirai Zinyoro Ronia Bunjira Miriam Chikukwa
Maggie Sandram Susan Matsunga Tendai Wenyika
Grace Parehwa Revai Muguti Rodhas Karimakwenda







