'''Ronia Bunjira''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency]].
'''Ronia Bunjira''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency]].
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 12:47, 26 January 2023
|Ronia Bunjira
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Ronia Bunjira is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency.
Background
Born: 12 December 1965 in Nyanga.
Children: She has 7 children.
Service/Career
She was a House Matron in Chipinge Primary before she became Manager in the Catering department at Girls High School.
Women
Sixty seats were allocated to women in 2013. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.