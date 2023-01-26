|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

She was a House Matron in Chipinge Primary before she became Manager in the Catering department at [[ Girls High School ]]

Sixty seats were allocated to women in '''2013'''. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

She was a House Matron in Chipinge Primary before she became Manager in the Catering department at [[ Girls High School ]].

Ronia Bunjira was born on 12 December 1965 in [[ Nyanga ]] . She has 7 children .

'''Ronia Bunjira''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency]].

'''Ronia Bunjira''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency]].

Ronia Bunjira is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Women; Qouat Manicaland Constituency.

Background

Born: 12 December 1965 in Nyanga.

Children: She has 7 children.

Service/Career

She was a House Matron in Chipinge Primary before she became Manager in the Catering department at Girls High School.

Women

Sixty seats were allocated to women in 2013. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.























