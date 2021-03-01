Difference between revisions of "Ronnah Mudara"

In July 2018, Ronnah Mudara was elected to Ward 8 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2450 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Bulawayo Municipality with 2450 votes, beating Jairos Maropa of Zanu PF with 1849 votes, Edwin Ndlovu of MDC-Alliance with 1847 votes, Shilla Musonda of NDC -T with 467 votes, Newman Ndlovu, independent with 438 votes, Tobias Nyamdlambanje, independent with 385 votes, Alfa Phiri of ZAPU with 230 votes, Nombuyiselo Sibotshtwe Sibanda of PRC 181 votes, Ndabezinhle Moyo, independent with 150 votes, Job Moyo Hickey Ngwenya, independent with 133 votes, Prince Ncube of MRP with 132 votes, Scholastic Dhlakama, independent with 113 votes, Dorcas Mahlangu of ZDU with 101 votes, Priscillah Bvirindi of ZIPP with 58 votes, Geoffrey Majuda Mpofu, independent with 50 votes, and Kethiwe Matildah Ngulube of UDA with 33 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

