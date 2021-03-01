Difference between revisions of "Ronnah Mudara"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018,''' '''Ronnah Mudara''' was elected to Ward 8 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2450 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be foun...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:18, 1 March 2021
In July 2018, Ronnah Mudara was elected to Ward 8 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2450 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Bulawayo Municipality with 2450 votes, beating Jairos Maropa of Zanu PF with 1849 votes, Edwin Ndlovu of MDC-Alliance with 1847 votes, Shilla Musonda of NDC -T with 467 votes, Newman Ndlovu, independent with 438 votes, Tobias Nyamdlambanje, independent with 385 votes, Alfa Phiri of ZAPU with 230 votes, Nombuyiselo Sibotshtwe Sibanda of PRC 181 votes, Ndabezinhle Moyo, independent with 150 votes, Job Moyo Hickey Ngwenya, independent with 133 votes, Prince Ncube of MRP with 132 votes, Scholastic Dhlakama, independent with 113 votes, Dorcas Mahlangu of ZDU with 101 votes, Priscillah Bvirindi of ZIPP with 58 votes, Geoffrey Majuda Mpofu, independent with 50 votes, and Kethiwe Matildah Ngulube of UDA with 33 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020