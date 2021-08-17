Difference between revisions of "Roosevelt Girls High School"
Latest revision as of 14:10, 17 August 2021
Roosevelt Girls High School is in Eastlea, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is a girls-only government school. It is associated with Churchill Boys High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 1 Nigel Philip Rd, Eastlea, PO Box CY627, Harare.
Telephone: 747 371, +263 24 2747760.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Roosevelt Girls High School was founded in 1950 and it offers boarding facilities and day school. The girls’ school has an enrolment of 220 boarders and 980 day-scholars. It is an affordable boarding school.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former students - https://www.facebook.com/Roosevelt-Girls-High-School-Salisbury-Harare-273062119391545/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/48331124921/?ref=share Famous names associated with the school.