'''Roosevelt Girls High School''' was founded in '''1950''' and it offers boarding facilities and day school. The girls’ school has an enrolment of 220 boarders and 980 day-scholars. It is an affordable boarding school.

'''Roosevelt Girls High School''' is in Eastlea, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] . It is a girls-only government school. It is associated with [[Churchill Boys High]].

Roosevelt Girls High School is in Eastlea, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is a girls-only government school. It is associated with Churchill Boys High.

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 1 Nigel Philip Rd, Eastlea, PO Box CY627, Harare.

Telephone: 747 371, +263 24 2747760.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information