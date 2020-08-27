Difference between revisions of "Ropafadzo Makumire"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Ropafadzo Makumire''' was elected to Ward 3 Chiredzi Town Council as an independent with 697 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be f...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:56, 27 August 2020
In July 2018, Ropafadzo Makumire was elected to Ward 3 Chiredzi Town Council as an independent with 697 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chiredzi Town Council with 697 votes, beating Tarusenga Makamba of Zanu-PF with 652 votes, Phillip Chingini of MDC-Alliance with 380 votes, Thagar Cader, independent with 175 votes, Solomon Ndarowa of PRC with 36 votes, Josephine Chirove, independent with 8 votes and Charles Maporisa, independent with 6 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020