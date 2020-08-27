Difference between revisions of "Ropafadzo Makumire"

In July 2018, Ropafadzo Makumire was elected to Ward 3 Chiredzi Town Council as an independent with 697 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chiredzi Town Council with 697 votes, beating Tarusenga Makamba of Zanu-PF with 652 votes, Phillip Chingini of MDC-Alliance with 380 votes, Thagar Cader, independent with 175 votes, Solomon Ndarowa of PRC with 36 votes, Josephine Chirove, independent with 8 votes and Charles Maporisa, independent with 6 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

