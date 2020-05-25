Difference between revisions of "Rory Plunket"

In 2018 he and Patrick won the ‘Sports Team Of The Year 2018’ at the Zimbabwe Annual National Sports Awards.

Rory Plunket is a Zimbabwean who represented the country in both junior rugby and rowing competitions. He is currently based in UK but most of the time he was in South Africa where he was studying at Hilton College in Durban.

Background

Rory was born on 11 March 2001 to Tyrone Plunket and he has a twin brother, Patrick Plunket.

Education

He attended St John's College in Harare before going to Hilton College in South Africa. He is looking forward to attending Harvard University after being accepted by the world renowned institution.

Career

He represented Zimbabwe in rugby at the Under-13 Craven Week in South Africa. In 2018 and 2019 he took part in the World Rowing Junior Championships in Czech Republic and Japan respectively. His biggest achievement was when he finished sixth in 2019 in Tokyo, Japan with his twin brother Patrick in 2019. In 2019, he and his twin brother won the Team of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA).[1]

In 2019 together with Patrick they dominated in rowing at the South African Schools Championship in Roodeplaat Dam were Patrick scooped three gold medals whilst he had two in the Under-19 category.[2]

Awards

In 2018 he and Patrick won the ‘Sports Team Of The Year 2018’ at the Zimbabwe Annual National Sports Awards.









