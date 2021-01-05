Difference between revisions of "Rose Katai"
Rose Katai won the 2018 Megafest Business Award for personal Assistant of the year.
Rose Katai won the 2018 Megafest Business Award for personal Assistant of the year.
Personal Details
No information could be found on hers age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
2018 - Megafest Business Awards personal assistant of the year. Zinwa [1]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Advertisement, Financial Gazette], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021