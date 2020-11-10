Difference between revisions of "Rose Matambo"

In July 2018, Rose Matambo was elected to Ward 24 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1456 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chegutu RDC with 1456 votes, beating Beauty Nyamidzi, independent with 926 votes and Anna Esaya of MDC-Alliance with 484 votes. [1]

Events

