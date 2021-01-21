<blockquote>I am very much pained to realise that due to COVID-19 devastation, this space has been reduced to mourning loved ones. Go well Prof Rosemary Moyana, our much loved Pro-Vice-Chancellor. A humble, gifted and passionate academic and top-level administrator.</blockquote><ref name="T"> [https://twitter.com/ProfMadhuku/status/1352317382618980356 Prof Lovemore Madhuku], ''Twitter'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021</ref>

Rosemary Moyana

Rosemary Moyana was a Zimbabwean academic and the Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs at the University of Zimbabwe. She died on 21 January 2021 from Covid-19.

Background

Moyana had two daughters and two granddaughters.[1]

Education

She held four degrees, namely, DPhil (UZ); M.A. (Univ. of Zimbabwe); M.A. (West Chester, USA); B.A. and a Teaching Certificate (Lincoln Univ. USA).[1]

Career

She taught in Teachers Colleges for ten years from January 1977. In January 1988, Moyana joined the University of Zimbabwe as Literature in English and English Pedagogy lecturer.

During her time at the University of Zimbabwe, Moyana participated successfully in national and international research projects such as the IEA Reading Literacy study whose output was an award-winning book entitled, Reading Literacy at Junior Secondary School Level in Zimbabwe.

From 2012 to 2017 she participated in Tuning Africa, an international research project focusing on competences in education and harmonisation of university education. For this project output Professor Moyana contributed to its Phase I publication; contributed and co-edited the Phase II publication of 2018 entitled, Design and Implementation of Degree Programmes in Teacher Education Phase II. She also received a Tuning Certificate of Participation for successfully completing an online course on “design for outcomes based learning in higher education,” in 2016. Prof Moyana had over 30 publications in Literature and English pedagogy.

At the time of her death, Moyana was Pro Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs at the University of Zimbabwe where she guided Faculties on the programmatic approach to academic business. She was an Associate Professor of English and former Dean of Education at the University of Zimbabwe. [1]

Death

Moyana died on 21 January 2021 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.[2]

In a tweet, Professor Lovemore Madhuku said Prof Moyana succumbed to COVID-19. Madhuku described the late academic as a gifted and passionate academic and top-level administrator. He wrote:

I am very much pained to realise that due to COVID-19 devastation, this space has been reduced to mourning loved ones. Go well Prof Rosemary Moyana, our much loved Pro-Vice-Chancellor. A humble, gifted and passionate academic and top-level administrator.

