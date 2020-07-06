Difference between revisions of "Rosemary Natsai Chinoera"
In July 2018, Rosemary Natsai Chinoera was elected to Ward 9 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 703 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Norton Town Council with 703 votes, beating Sentia Nkosa of Zanu-PF with 399 votes, Linah Madera, independent with 197 voters, Witness Phiri of ZIPP with 51 votes and Aliki Amon of NCA with 10 votes. [1]
