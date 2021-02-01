Difference between revisions of "Rosemary Siyachitema"
Rosemary died of [[Coronavirus]] complications on 1 February 2021.<ref name="herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-siyachitema-dies/], ''The Herald, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref>
Rosemary Siyachitema was a celebrated consumer activist and the Executive Director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) at the time of her death on 1 February 2021.
Education
She held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from the University of Botswana (1985-1989) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Development Economics from the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom (1991-1992).
Career
She had management experience in development in the non-governmental organisation sector spanning 14 years. Rosemary was widely traveled, and attended and spoken at high level international workshops and meetings in Africa, Asia, Europe, USA, and South America.
Rosemary served on numerous boards locally and internationally among them Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe Board, Anti Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, Superbrands Adjudicator and Non State Actors Forum.
Socially, Rosemary was an avid reader who read widely for both social and academic purposes. She was a philanthropist who gave a lot of her time and expertise to community work with such institutions as Women Drop in Centre and her Church.[1]
Death
Rosemary died of Coronavirus complications on 1 February 2021.[2]
Further Reading