Rosemary Siyachitema

Rosemary Siyachitema was a celebrated consumer activist and the Executive Director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) at the time of her death on 1 February 2021.

Education

She held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from the University of Botswana (1985-1989) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Development Economics from the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom (1991-1992).

Career

She had management experience in development in the non-governmental organisation sector spanning 14 years. Rosemary was widely traveled, and attended and spoken at high level international workshops and meetings in Africa, Asia, Europe, USA, and South America.

Rosemary served on numerous boards locally and internationally among them Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe Board, Anti Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, Superbrands Adjudicator and Non State Actors Forum.

Socially, Rosemary was an avid reader who read widely for both social and academic purposes. She was a philanthropist who gave a lot of her time and expertise to community work with such institutions as Women Drop in Centre and her Church.[1]

Death

Rosemary died of Coronavirus related complications on 1 February 2021.[2]

