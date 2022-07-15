Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"

Pindula

Rosewita Marutare
Rosewita Marutare
Rosewita Marutare.jpg
BornRosewita Marutare
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationSocial Scientist
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Rosewita Marutare was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

  1. President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
