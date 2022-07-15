Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"
|Rosewita Marutare
|Born
|Rosewita Marutare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Social Scientist
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Rosewita Marutare was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.
Education
Career
Events
Further Reading
