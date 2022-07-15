Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"

Pindula

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].
 
== Education ==
 
* MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe
* BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University
* Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College
== Career ==
 
Rosewita Marutare
Rosewita Marutare.jpg
BornRosewita Marutare
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Alma materUniversity of Zimbabwe
OccupationSocial Scientist
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Rosewita Marutare was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Education

  • MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe
  • BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University
  • Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College

Career

  1. President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
