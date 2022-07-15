Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"
Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].
== Education ==
== Career ==
Rosewita Marutare was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.
Education
- MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe
- BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University
- Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College
Career
- ↑ President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022