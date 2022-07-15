Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].