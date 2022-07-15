Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"

Pindula

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Kudzai Shava]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].
 
== Education ==
* MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe
* BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University
* Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College
== Career ==
Marutare worked in the field of community health, community research and gender equity.
She has previously worked with ZichiRe [the Zimbabwe Community Health Intervention Research Behavioural Change Programme, a project of the University of Zimbabwe, resident in the department of community medicine]. <ref name="Veritas"> [https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5790 Veritas], ''Veritas'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>
== Events ==
In July 2022, Marutare was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.
The new commissioners replaced [[Joyce Kazembe]], [[Daniel Chigaru]], [[Sibongile Ndlovu]], [[Netsai Mushonga]], [[Ngoni Kundidzora]] and [[Faith Sebata]] whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at [[State House]] in Harare and was presided over by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].
  
 
== Further Reading ==

Rosewita Marutare was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Marutare took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

Education

  • MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe
  • BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University
  • Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College

Career

Marutare worked in the field of community health, community research and gender equity.

She has previously worked with ZichiRe [the Zimbabwe Community Health Intervention Research Behavioural Change Programme, a project of the University of Zimbabwe, resident in the department of community medicine]. [2]

Events

In July 2022, Marutare was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Further Reading

