Difference between revisions of "Rosewita Marutare"

The swearing-in ceremony took place at [[State House]] in Harare and was presided over by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

The new commissioners replaced [[Joyce Kazembe]], [[Daniel Chigaru]], [[Sibongile Ndlovu]], [[Netsai Mushonga]], [[Ngoni Kundidzora]] and [[Faith Sebata]] whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

In July 2022, Marutare was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

She has previously worked with ZichiRe [the Zimbabwe Community Health Intervention Research Behavioural Change Programme, a project of the University of Zimbabwe, resident in the department of community medicine]. <ref name="Veritas"> [https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5790 Veritas], ''Veritas'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

Marutare worked in the field of community health, community research and gender equity.

Education

MSc in Population Studies - University of Zimbabwe

BSc Geography and Environmental Studies - Midlands State University

Diploma in Education - Gweru Teachers' College

Career

Events

