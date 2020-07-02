Difference between revisions of "Roslyn Thelingwani"

Roslyn Thelingwani

Dr Roslyn Thelingwani is a preclinical Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) scientist with research focus in the area of antiparasitic drugs and neglected diseases. She is currently the DMK & BAC and Head of Forensic Science at the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST).[1]

Background

She has more than 10 years experience in the area. Besides her research, she has supported many clinical trials and preclinical projects with bioanalysis on either the HPLC or mass spectrometer. She has also led a team that set-up the first DNA testing center in Zimbabwe at the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology. Other notable achievements include the set- up of the state of the art bioanalytical laboratory and ADME toolkit for screening new drug candidates for safety and ADME liabilities, again the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. A dedicated scientist and mother of two, Dr Thelingwani believes the sky is the limit and her ambition is expanding the Forensic Services and bioanalytical laboratory to a capacity that is able to support national and regional needs. She is currently a Global Health and Equity Scholar where she has received a grant to support her research on the safety and efficacy of praziquantel when co-administered with antiretroviral drugs, and the implications on mass drug administration programs. She has also received a supporting grant from The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) for the same study.

Education

She trained as a biochemist at the University of Zimbabwe where she did her undergraduate (Bachelor of Science Honours, Biochemistry 2001-2004) and master’s (Master of Science, Biotechnology 2005-2007) degrees. She then received her PhD (Doctor of Philosophy, Medicianal Chemistry 2009-2012) from the University of Cape Town South Africa.





