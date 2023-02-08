Rossy Mpofu

* In '''1978''', she was transferred to Mukushi Assembly point where she undertook her military training.

* Mpofu joined the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) in '''1977''' in Zambia under [[ZIPRA]] forces, she crossed through Mtjilotji Camp in Botswana, from there she was taken to VC camp (Zambia).

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education. <br/>

Rossy Ngozi Mpofu is a Zanu PF politician who was elected in 2013 as member of parliament for Matabeleland South as a woman's proportional representative.

Personal Details

Born: 5 December 1960 in Bulawayo.



School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.



Service/Career

Mpofu joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1977 in Zambia under ZIPRA forces, she crossed through Mtjilotji Camp in Botswana, from there she was taken to VC camp (Zambia).

Bulawayo District 5 Women's Affairs, 2001- 2004 Matobo District Secretary for Finance,

Matobo District Secretary for Finance, 2005-2008 Matabeleland South Provincial Secretary for Women's Affairs, 2008-2013

Events

Further Reading