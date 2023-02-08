Difference between revisions of "Rossy Mpofu"
|Rossy Mpofu
|Born
|Rossy Ngozi Mpofu
December 5, 1960
Bulawayo
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]
|Children
|Nothando Kazengezi, Fortune Tshabalala.
Rossy Ngozi Mpofu is a Zanu PF politician who was elected in 2013 as member of parliament for Matabeleland South as a woman's proportional representative.
Personal Details
Born: 5 December 1960 in Bulawayo.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- Mpofu joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1977 in Zambia under ZIPRA forces, she crossed through Mtjilotji Camp in Botswana, from there she was taken to VC camp (Zambia).
- In 1978, she was transferred to Mukushi Assembly point where she undertook her military training.
- 1990-2000 Bulawayo District 5 Women's Affairs,
- 2001- 2004 Matobo District Secretary for Finance,
- 2005-2008 Matabeleland South Provincial Secretary for Women's Affairs, 2008-2013
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.