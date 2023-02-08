Pindula

'''Rossy Ngozi Mpofu''' is a [[Zanu PF]] politician who was elected in '''2013''' as member of [[parliament]] for [[Matabeleland South]] as a woman's proportional representative.  
  
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' 5 December 1960 in [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education. <br/>
==Service/Career==
 +
* Mpofu joined the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) in '''1977''' in Zambia under [[ZIPRA]] forces, she crossed through Mtjilotji Camp in Botswana, from there she was taken to VC camp (Zambia).
 +
* In '''1978''', she was transferred to Mukushi Assembly point where she undertook her military training.
 +
* '''1990-2000''' [[Bulawayo]] District 5 Women's Affairs,
 +
* '''2001- 2004''' [[Matobo]] District Secretary for Finance,
 +
* '''2005-2008''' [[Matabeleland South]] Provincial Secretary for Women's Affairs, '''2008-2013'''
  
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ [[Matabeleland South]]
 +
|-
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
|-
 +
| '''[[Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga]]''' || '''[[Nomathemba Ndlovu]]''' || '''[[Abigail Damasane]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Sibekithemba Njani]] || '''[[Sipho Dube]]''' || '''[[Alice Ndhlovu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Elizabeth Ndhlovu]] || [[Patricia Ndlovu]] || '''Rossy Mpofu'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Thokozile Sibanda]] || [[Peggy Ncube]] || [[Marah Ngwenya]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Helenic Ncube-Socks]] || [[Moreblessing Tembo]] || [[Rennie Kibi]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Thokozile Moyo]] | [[Beauty Kerr]] || [[Patricia Muhadi]]
 +
|}
  
 +
==Events==
  
 +
==Further Reading==
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
  
 
Latest revision as of 13:23, 8 February 2023

Rossy Mpofu
BornRossy Ngozi Mpofu
(1960-12-05) December 5, 1960 (age 62)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political party[[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front| ZANU PF]]
ChildrenNothando Kazengezi, Fortune Tshabalala.


Rossy Ngozi Mpofu is a Zanu PF politician who was elected in 2013 as member of parliament for Matabeleland South as a woman's proportional representative.

Personal Details

Born: 5 December 1960 in Bulawayo.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

  • Mpofu joined the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) in 1977 in Zambia under ZIPRA forces, she crossed through Mtjilotji Camp in Botswana, from there she was taken to VC camp (Zambia).
  • In 1978, she was transferred to Mukushi Assembly point where she undertook her military training.
  • 1990-2000 Bulawayo District 5 Women's Affairs,
  • 2001- 2004 Matobo District Secretary for Finance,
  • 2005-2008 Matabeleland South Provincial Secretary for Women's Affairs, 2008-2013

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Matabeleland South
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga Nomathemba Ndlovu Abigail Damasane
Sibekithemba Njani Sipho Dube Alice Ndhlovu
Elizabeth Ndhlovu Patricia Ndlovu Rossy Mpofu
Thokozile Sibanda Peggy Ncube Marah Ngwenya
Helenic Ncube-Socks Moreblessing Tembo Rennie Kibi
Thokozile Moyo | Beauty Kerr Patricia Muhadi

Events

Further Reading

References

