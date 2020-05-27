Difference between revisions of "Rosten Chiwota"

In July 2018, Rosten Chiwota was elected to Ward 36 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1055 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 36 Mutare RDC with 1055 votes, beating Pasihapatyiwi K. Mbiza of MDC-Alliance with 411 votes and Reuben Mandara of APA with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]