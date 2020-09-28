Difference between revisions of "Rotten Row"
Latest revision as of 17:39, 28 September 2020
Rotten Row is a road in Harare that begins at the intersection of Prince Edward Street and Samora Machel Avenue. The road runs to the flyover near Mbare where it becomes Cripps Road.
Rotten Row was named when after a road in London of the same name. The road was named when it was created Rhodesia when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road[1].
Notable Buildings along Rotten Row
- The Zanu-PF Building
- The Harare Magistrate's Court
- The Harare City Library
In Popular Culture
- Rotten Row is the name of a book by Petina Gappah published in 2016.
References