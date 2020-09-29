Rotten Row was named after a road in London of the same name. The road was named on creation in Rhodesia , when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road<ref>https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/hyde-park/about-hyde-park/history-and-architecture</ref>.

'''Rotten Row''' is a road in Harare that begins at the intersection of [[Prince Edward Street]] and [[Samora Machel Avenue]]. The road runs to the flyover near Mbare where it becomes [[Cripps Road]].

Rotten Row was named after a road in London of the same name. The road was named on creation in Rhodesia, when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road[1].

Notable Buildings along Rotten Row

The Zanu-PF Building

The Harare Magistrate's Court

The Harare City Library

In Popular Culture

Rotten Row is the name of a book by Petina Gappah published in 2016.

References



