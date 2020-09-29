Difference between revisions of "Rotten Row"

From Pindula
 
Line 2: Line 2:
 
'''Rotten Row''' is a road in Harare that begins at the intersection of [[Prince Edward Street]] and [[Samora Machel Avenue]]. The road runs to the flyover near Mbare where it becomes [[Cripps Road]].
 
'''Rotten Row''' is a road in Harare that begins at the intersection of [[Prince Edward Street]] and [[Samora Machel Avenue]]. The road runs to the flyover near Mbare where it becomes [[Cripps Road]].
  
Rotten Row was named when after a road in London of the same name. The road was named when it was created Rhodesia when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road<ref>https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/hyde-park/about-hyde-park/history-and-architecture</ref>.
+
Rotten Row was named after a road in London of the same name. The road was named on creation in Rhodesia, when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road<ref>https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/hyde-park/about-hyde-park/history-and-architecture</ref>.
  
 
==Notable Buildings along Rotten Row==
 
==Notable Buildings along Rotten Row==

Latest revision as of 06:24, 29 September 2020

Rotten Row.JPG

Rotten Row is a road in Harare that begins at the intersection of Prince Edward Street and Samora Machel Avenue. The road runs to the flyover near Mbare where it becomes Cripps Road.

Rotten Row was named after a road in London of the same name. The road was named on creation in Rhodesia, when Samora Machel was still called Jameson Avenue. The name "Rotten Row" is a corrupted form of the French phrase ‘Route de Roi’ which means King’s Road[1].

Notable Buildings along Rotten Row

In Popular Culture

  • Rotten Row is the name of a book by Petina Gappah published in 2016.

References

  1. https://www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/hyde-park/about-hyde-park/history-and-architecture


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Rotten_Row&oldid=92807"