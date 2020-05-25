Difference between revisions of "Rowing Association of Zimbabwe"

Rowing Association of Zimbabwe is a Zimbabwean sports association with an objective to promote and safeguard the interests and well-being of Zimbabwean rowing, boat-racing and oarsmen and oarswomen, to control them, to represent them either generally or on sporting or other organisations in Zimbabwe, or elsewhere and to be the only body capable of so doing.

Background

The Rowing Association of Zimbabwe was founded in 1966.

Mission

To excite, inspire and encourage Zimbabweans to enjoy the benefits and rewards of participation in all aspects of rowing across all levels and extend this to the Southern African region.