Roy Bhila is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. In 2018, Bhila was elected Chiredzi North MP on a Zanu-PF ticket.
In May 2021, an audio leaked of Bhila ordering Cottco to withdraw the tender for a 31-seater bus to ferry Cottco employees to and from work which had been won by Sasavona Logistics.
Background
Bhila was born in Chipinge.
Age
Roy Bhila was born on 25 February 1980.[1]
Career
References
- ↑ HON BHILA ROY, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 11, 2021