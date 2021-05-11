Roy Bhila is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. In 2018, Bhila was elected Chiredzi North MP on a Zanu-PF ticket.

In May 2021, an audio leaked of Bhila ordering Cottco to withdraw the tender for a 31-seater bus to ferry Cottco employees to and from work which had been won by Sasavona Logistics.

Background

Bhila was born in Chipinge.

Age

Roy Bhila was born on 25 February 1980.[1]

Career

