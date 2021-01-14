|description= Roy George Tinashe Dikinya was a Zimbabwean fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a Victoria Falls gorge on 1 January 2021.

'''Roy George Tinashe Dikinya''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a [[Victoria Falls]] gorge on 1 January 2021 .

'''Roy George Tinashe Dikinya''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a [[Victoria Falls]] gorge on 31 December 2020 .

Roy George Tinashe Dikinya was a Zimbabwean fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a Victoria Falls gorge on 1 January 2021.

Background

He was born to Eileen Gowera-Dikinya in 1980.[1] Dikinya, originally from Harare, had lived in Victoria Falls for a year and knew the area well.[2]





Children

Dikinya had four children.[1] He was the father of twin boys, Trey and Lionel, and two girls, Hayli and Taya from a previous relationship.[2]

Girlfriend

At the fateful day, Dikinya was with his girlfriend Mazwi Shamu whom he had engaged. The couple planned to announce their recent engagement to friends and family and had plans to travel across Asia.[2]

Death

Walking parallel to the edge of the falls on 1 January 2021, Dikinya missed a step, slid, failed to catch his grip on wet rocks before falling hundreds of metres down. His remains were found trapped on a chasm by rescuers after days of searching.[1]