Difference between revisions of "Roy Dikinya (Victoria Falls Tourist)"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Roy George Tinashe Dikinya''' was a Zimbabwean fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a Victoria Falls gorge on 31 December 2020. ==Background== He was bor...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Roy George Tinashe Dikinya''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a [[Victoria Falls]] gorge on
|+
'''Roy George Tinashe Dikinya''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a [[Victoria Falls]] gorge on .
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwean]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean]]
Revision as of 08:38, 14 January 2021
Roy George Tinashe Dikinya was a Zimbabwean fitness instructor. He died after slipping on a Victoria Falls gorge on 1 January 2021.
Background
He was born to Eileen Gowera-Dikinya in 1980.[1] Dikinya, originally from Harare, had lived in Victoria Falls for a year and knew the area well.[2]
Children
Dikinya had four children.[1] He was the father of twin boys, Trey and Lionel, and two girls, Hayli and Taya from a previous relationship.[2]
Girlfriend
At the fateful day, Dikinya was with his girlfriend Mazwi Shamu whom he had engaged. The couple planned to announce their recent engagement to friends and family and had plans to travel across Asia.[2]
Death
Walking parallel to the edge of the falls on 1 January 2021, Dikinya missed a step, slid, failed to catch his grip on wet rocks before falling hundreds of metres down. His remains were found trapped on a chasm by rescuers after days of searching.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Vic Falls tourist buried, The Sunday Mail, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Eoin McSweeney, Body of man who fell into Victoria Falls in New Year's Day tragedy retrieved, CNN, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2021