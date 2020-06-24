Difference between revisions of "Roy and Royce"

After secondary school, Roy went on to A-Level at Chaplin High School while Royce went to Fletcher High School, both in [[Gweru]]. Roy joined the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST) were he graduated with a Science degree in computers. Royce went to the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) were he graduated with a Science degree in medical laboratory.<ref>[http://www.zoominfo.com/s/#!search/profile/person?personId=611526014&targetid=profile Royce Gomo], Retrieved 31 March 2014</ref>

Roy and Royce is popular twin duo who pioneered Urban Grooves music in Zimbabwe. The group, which is on the list of the the fist rhythm and blew outfit hogged the limelight in 2002 with their hit 'Handirege' which topped the charts in local radio stations.

Education

After secondary school, Roy went on to A-Level at Chaplin High School while Royce went to Fletcher High School, both in Gweru. Roy joined the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) were he graduated with a Science degree in computers. Royce went to the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) were he graduated with a Science degree in medical laboratory.[1]

Music career

The twins started writing songs and singing at a very tender age while they were still in primary school doing their fourth grade. Roy and Royce attended Gokomere High School from Form 1 to 4 where they attended music lessons as part of the school curriculum. It is here that they were taught some of the basics in music by sister De Pace (music teacher), who had a large set of instruments. They also had an ongoing competition on who would come up with the next good song. This sharpened their song writing skills that saw them record songs using one of one of the old ‘international’ radios. The duo then formed their first music group 'ROMIRO' which comprised of the two and during their university years. They formed a group with a guy called Misheck Chikaka who was studying Medical Laboratory Sciences with Royce. The group was short lived as the latter decided to pursue medicine after he graduated.[2] .

Journey to stardom

After they graduated the duo were very unlucky to have many studios turn them down but they remained resilient. They resilience was rewarded when they eventually met Alexio Kawara, who introduced them to Delani Makhalima of Galaxy Entertainment who agreed to sign them on to his label. They then recorded their first album “Gogogoi” in 2002 which carried 12 tracks including the hits “Handirege”, “Ndomurasirei Jesu”, “Ndochema”, “Muroora Waamai". A year later they recorded their second offering, Tenda”, under their own Twin Peaks record label. The ten track album was even more successful than the first with songs such as “Ndiyambuke”, “Ndazvipira”, and the title track becoming popular.

As Producers

They did a compilation album of young artistes that they sponsored through their record label Twin Peaks. Under this project, they debuted Nox Guni (Enock Guni) with the song ‘Iwe Maria’. They helped Knox with writing the song. Theya also produced two albums “Paita Nyaya" and “Nyarara Zvako”, for Tambudzayi in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

Albums

They have three albums to date:

Gogogoi (2002) Tenda (2003) Ndimi(2005)