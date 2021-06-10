In 1998, she released the album ‘Coming Home’, which saw her reunite with the Band of Gypsies. She has since worked with Flip ‘n Fill, Phat ‘n Phunky and Richard Humpty Vission.

'''Rozalla Miller''' (born 18 March 1964), better known as simply '''Rozalla''', is a Zimbabwean electronic music performer who was born in then [[North Rhodesia]] (later [[Zambia]]), to a Zimbabwean father. She later moved with her parents at the age of 18 to her father's country of origin, Zimbabwe. She is best known for her three 1991/92 hit record|hit singles "Faith (In the Power of Love)", "Are You Ready To Fly" and particularly "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)", which has been remixed and re-issued several times. In December 2016, ''Billboard (magazine)'' ranked her as the 98th most successful dance artist of all - time.<ref>[http://www.billboard.com/charts/greatest-top-dance-club-artists]</ref>

Background

Career

