Rozaria Memorial Trust (RMT) is a non-profit organisation in Zimbabwe that works to promote access to quality education, health and entrepreneurship for young people in resource-poor communities in Zimbabwe. It was founded in 2003. It has a focus on helping girls and young women realize their potential, enjoy their rights and live in dignity. RMT programs mainly fall under health, education and entrepreneurship.

RMT has its offices at Murewa Centre, and most of its activities are in this district.

The RMT chief executive is Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda.

RMT Key Programme areas

The organisation's key programme areas include:

Child Marriage – Prevention, Protection and Support

Young Women’s Economic Empowerment: Resources, Technology & Entrepreneurship.

Early Childhood Development and Special Assistance in Education with a special focus on HIV

Young Women’s empowerment, Self-Esteem and Voice including adolescents health with a special focus on SRHR