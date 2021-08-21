Rudo Boka is the firstborn of seven children.<ref name="S">[http://sheinspiresher.com/rudo-boka-mutambanengwe-the-tobacco-trader-empowering-farmers/ Rudo Boka-Mutambanengwe: The Tobacco Trader Empowering Farmers], ''SheInspiresHer'', Published: April 3, 2017, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Rudo Boka is the firstborn of seven children.<ref name="S">[http://sheinspiresher.com/rudo-boka-mutambanengwe-the-tobacco-trader-empowering-farmers/ Rudo Boka-Mutambanengwe: The Tobacco Trader Empowering Farmers], ''SheInspiresHer'', Published: April 3, 2017, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

Rudo Boka-Mutambanengwe

Rudo Boka is a Zimbabwean businessperson and the daughter of the late prominent businessman Roger Boka. In an interview she said she inherited debt from her father was debt, 19 court cases and seven children as the eldest child.





Background

Rudo Boka is the daughter of Roger and Ellen Boka.

Her father was the first black Zimbabwean to own a private jet died in 1999 on his way from the US after establishing Boka Tobacco floors in 1997. Her mother Ellen died in 2000 from an uncomplicated surgical procedure.[1]

Siblings

Her siblings are; Martin Boka, Matthew Boka, Charles Boka, Chido Boka, Samantha Boka, and Beverly Boka.

Rudo Boka is the firstborn of seven children.[1]

Husband

Noah Jabulani Mutambanengwe

The couple reportedly married in 2016.[2]

Marital Issues

In 2018, Boka claimed adultery damages from a woman named Lorrain Chitereka who is said to have taken her husband Noah Jabulani Mutambanengwe.

Through her lawyers Devittie Rudolph and Timba Legal Practitioners, Rudo filed a letter of final demand to her husband and lover.

Part of the letter read:

“It has come to our client’s knowledge that you are currently engaged in an adulterous affair with Noah even with the knowledge of the marriage that subsists between him and our client We are further informed that such an affair resulted in our client’s husband moving out of the matrimonial home around August 2017 on the pretext of needing space to deal with the emotional loss of having his children from his prior marriage relocate to America without his consent and also purportedly to start business when in fact he was residing with you.”

The two lovers were served with the letter and seem to have ignored to respond which led to the matter going to High Court.[2]

Education

At the time of her father's death in 1990, Rudo Boka had a Zimsec ordinary level certificate and a certificate in typing.[3]

Business Career

Rudo Boka took over the running of her father’s business at the age of 21 after her father died in 1999. In an interview she said because of her late father’s debts, banks were unwilling to offer her loans.

She narrated how she went to her maternal home in Chihota and how her grandfather gave her vegetables for free to sell at Mbare Musika. Boka said the money she acquired from selling vegetables enabled her to pay her legal team and court processes. When her father died, there was a judiciary process and her father’s bank accounts had been frozen.[3]