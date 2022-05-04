

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba was a Zimbabwean author, development project/programme management consultant and researcher with a special interest in Results-Based Management (RBM), Governance and Leadership. She was married to George Charamba before they separated in 2004 and eventually divorced.

Background

Children

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba had three children with George Charamba.[1]

Domestic Abuse Reports

On 24 February 2004, Rudo confronted Charamba, accusing him of having infected her with HIV. Charamba responded by battering her until she was unconscious. Another report said he also assaulted her baby.

Reports were that although the police responded by arresting Charamba for assaulting his wife, Robert Mugabe intervened, ordering Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri to ensure the case was dropped. The case file at Borrowdale Police station went missing and the official statement put out was that Rudo Grace Gwata had dropped the charges.

Details of the case were that sometime in 2004 Charamba travelled with Mugabe on an official trip to Cuba. On coming back, instead of going home, Charamba allegedly spent the night with a prostitute. This was allegedly just one of several incidents that Rudo got to find out about. She decided to get tested and found out she was HIV positive.[2]

Death

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba died on 3 October 2021 barely 12 hours after the burial of George Charamba's brother Tinashe “Zvichemo” Charamba. She passed on in the early hours of 3 October 2021 at West End Hospital where she had been admitted for kidney-related complications.[1]