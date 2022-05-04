Charamba was said to have in turn made a report at Highlands Police Station about a missing gun.<ref name="ZW">[https://zwnews.com/mugabe-aides-wife-mrs-charamba-is-alive/ I am NOT dead: says Charamba’s wife Rudo Grace Gwata..Pictures], ''ZWNews'', Published: May 18, 2017, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

Details of the case were that sometime in 2004 Charamba travelled with Mugabe on an official trip to Cuba. On coming back, instead of going home, Charamba allegedly spent the night with a prostitute. This was allegedly just one of several incidents that Rudo got to find out about. She decided to get tested and found out she was HIV positive.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/05/the-day-george-charamba-bashed-his-wife/ The day George Charamba bashed his wife], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: May 25, 2011, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

Details of the case were that sometime in 2004 Charamba travelled with Mugabe on an official trip to Cuba. On coming back, instead of going home, Charamba allegedly spent the night with a prostitute. This was allegedly just one of several incidents that Rudo got to find out about. She decided to get tested and found out she was HIV positive.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/05/the-day-george-charamba-bashed-his-wife/ The day George Charamba bashed his wife], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: May 25, 2011, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

In 2016, she was removed from the United States sanctions list.<ref name="AN">Ismail Akwei, [https://www.africanews.com/2016/10/06/us-relaxes-sanctions-against-some-zimbabwean-individuals-firms// US relaxes sanctions against some Zimbabwean individuals, firms], ''Africa News'', Published: October 6, 2016, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref> In 2010, Rudo Charamba wrote a letter to the Swedish Ambassador Sten Rylander, pleading to be removed from the European Union targeted sanctions list. She described herself as the former wife of George Charamba and claimed although they are not officially divorced they parted ways and have lived separately since 2004. In February 2011, Rudo's wish was granted when she was one of 35 individuals who had the targeted sanctions by the EU lifted.<ref name="TZ"/>

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Rudo Grace Gwata <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->



Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba was a Zimbabwean author, development project/programme management consultant and researcher with a special interest in Results-Based Management (RBM), Governance and Leadership. She was married to George Charamba before they separated in 2004 and eventually divorced.

Background

In 2016, she was removed from the United States sanctions list.[1] In 2010, Rudo Charamba wrote a letter to the Swedish Ambassador Sten Rylander, pleading to be removed from the European Union targeted sanctions list. She described herself as the former wife of George Charamba and claimed although they are not officially divorced they parted ways and have lived separately since 2004. In February 2011, Rudo's wish was granted when she was one of 35 individuals who had the targeted sanctions by the EU lifted.[2]

Children

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba had three children with George Charamba.[3]

Domestic Abuse Reports

On 24 February 2004, Rudo confronted Charamba, accusing him of having infected her with HIV. Charamba responded by battering her until she was unconscious. Another report said he also assaulted her baby.

Reports were that although the police responded by arresting Charamba for assaulting his wife, Robert Mugabe intervened, ordering Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri to ensure the case was dropped. The case file at Borrowdale Police station went missing and the official statement put out was that Rudo Grace Gwata had dropped the charges.

Details of the case were that sometime in 2004 Charamba travelled with Mugabe on an official trip to Cuba. On coming back, instead of going home, Charamba allegedly spent the night with a prostitute. This was allegedly just one of several incidents that Rudo got to find out about. She decided to get tested and found out she was HIV positive.[2]

Charamba was said to have in turn made a report at Highlands Police Station about a missing gun.[4]

Career

She wrote articles for The Herald.

Death

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba died on 3 October 2021 barely 12 hours after the burial of George Charamba's brother Tinashe “Zvichemo” Charamba. She passed on in the early hours of 3 October 2021 at West End Hospital where she had been admitted for kidney-related complications.[3]