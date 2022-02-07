'''Rudo Mabel Chitiga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises of Zimbabwe. Chitiga joined the Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in November 2020. <ref name="UN">[https://uil.unesco.org/bridging-digital-divide-will-help-us-meet-learning-needs-poor-and-vulnerable ‘Bridging the digital divide will help us meet the learning needs of the poor and vulnerable’], ''UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning'', Published: January 29, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref> In 2014, [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed her Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Portugal and Spain.

'''Rudo Mabel Chitiga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises of Zimbabwe. Chitiga joined the Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in November 2020. In 2014, [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed her Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Portugal and Spain.

Career

Rudo Chitiga has served as Deputy Director of the Commonwealth Foundation and Secretary-General of Geneva-based Development Innovations and Networks (IRED). In 2014, she was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France replacing David Hamadziripi.[2][3]

In September 2018, Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Chitiga the Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development.[4]