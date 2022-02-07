Difference between revisions of "Rudo Mabel Chitiga"
==Career==
==Career==
Latest revision as of 17:17, 7 February 2022
|Rudo Mabel Chitiga
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe
|Known for
|Being a diplomat
Rudo Mabel Chitiga is a Zimbabwean diplomat and former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises of Zimbabwe. Chitiga joined the Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in November 2020.[1] In 2014, Robert Mugabe appointed her Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Portugal and Spain.
Education
Rudo Mabel Chitiga holds a Masters in Policy Studies and a BSc in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]
Career
Rudo Chitiga has served as Deputy Director of the Commonwealth Foundation and Secretary-General of Geneva-based Development Innovations and Networks (IRED). In 2014, she was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France replacing David Hamadziripi.[3][4]
She also served as Zimbabwe's Permanent Representative to UNESCO and UNWTO. [2]
In September 2018, Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Chitiga the Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development.[5]In November 2019, she was replaced by Melusi Matshiya[6] before being replaced by Moses Mhike who was appointed in August 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[7]
References
- ↑ ‘Bridging the digital divide will help us meet the learning needs of the poor and vulnerable’, UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, Published: January 29, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Rudo Mabel Chitiga, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ Rudo Chitiga, commonwealthoralhistories.org, Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints 17 ambassadors, The Herald, Published: September 20, 2014, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ Nyemudzai Kakore, ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: September 20, 2018, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ Women Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), Cabinet Reshuffle: Missed Opportunity to Comply with the Constitution on Gender Equality, Kubatana, Published: November 11, 2019, Retrieved: February 7, 2022
- ↑ NEW: President appoints new permanent secretaries, The Sunday Mail, Published: August 28, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2022