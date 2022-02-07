In September 2018, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed Chitiga the Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development.<ref name="THZ">Nyemudzai Kakore, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: September 20, 2018 , Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref>In November 2019, she was replaced by [[Melusi Matshiya]]<ref name="K">Women Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), [https://kubatana.net/2019/11/11/cabinet-reshuffle-missed-opportunity-to-comply-with-the-constitution-on-gender-equality/ Cabinet Reshuffle: Missed Opportunity to Comply with the Constitution on Gender Equality], ''Kubatana'', Published: November 11, 2019, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref> before being replaced by [[Moses Mhike]] who was appointed in August 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.<ref name="TSM">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/new-president-appoints-new-permanent-secretaries NEW: President appoints new permanent secretaries], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: August 28, 2021 , Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref>

She also served as Zimbabwe's Permanent Representative to UNESCO and UNWTO. <ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/rudo-mabel-chitiga-822703/?originalSubdomain=zw Rudo Mabel Chitiga], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref>

Rudo Chitiga has served as Deputy Director of the Commonwealth Foundation and Secretary-General of Geneva-based Development Innovations and Networks (IRED). In 2014, she was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France replacing [[David Hamadziripi]].<ref name="C">[https://commonwealthoralhistories.org/explandict/rudo-chitiga/ Rudo Chitiga], ''commonwealthoralhistories.org'', Published: May 21, 2015, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref><ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-17-ambassadors/ President appoints 17 ambassadors], ''The Herald'', Published: September 20, 2014, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref>

Rudo Mabel Chitiga holds a Masters in Policy Studies and a BSc in Sociology from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="L"/>

'''Rudo Mabel Chitiga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises of Zimbabwe. Chitiga joined the Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) in November 2020.<ref name="UN">[https://uil.unesco.org/bridging-digital-divide-will-help-us-meet-learning-needs-poor-and-vulnerable ‘Bridging the digital divide will help us meet the learning needs of the poor and vulnerable’], ''UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning'', Published: January 29, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref> In 2014, [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed her Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Portugal and Spain.

Education

Career

