Difference between revisions of "Rudo Mugandani"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Rudo Mugandani''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer. ==Education== Rudo Mugandani graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2010 with a University Book Prize and the La...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:45, 24 December 2021
Rudo Mugandani is a Zimbabwean lawyer.
Education
Rudo Mugandani graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2010 with a University Book Prize and the Law Society of Zimbabwe Book Prize for her outstanding academic achievements. In June 2012, she was awarded the Cambridge-Commonwealth Shared Scholarship to read for a Master in Law with the University of Cambridge (UK) where she specialized in International Law.
Career
She is a human rights expert having worked in this field since 2008. Mugandani worked for the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum between 2008 and 2012. In 2014, Rudo Mugandani joined Scanlen & Holderness as an Associate and was admitted to partnership in January 2019. She possesses experience in the following areas:
- Constitutional and human rights litigation
- Legal Analysis of Prisons Act-Zimbabwe and drafting model Prisons Bill
- Legal research on Bill of Rights introduced by the Constitution of Zimbabwe in 2013
- Position papers on the alignment of the 2013 constitution with national laws
- Paper on the justiciability on ESC Rights in Zimbabwe
- Drafting an anti-torture Bil for Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum to be presented in Parliament as a Private Member Bill
- Drafting constitutions for private organisations
- Analysis of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Act
- Analysis on the gaps in law and practices relating to the pre-election environment in Southern Africa
- Extensive experience in local and international advocacy including ACP-EU, UPR.
In December 2021, Rudo Mugandani was appointed into the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.