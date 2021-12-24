Pindula

Rudo Mugandani is a Zimbabwean lawyer.

Education

Rudo Mugandani graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2010 with a University Book Prize and the Law Society of Zimbabwe Book Prize for her outstanding academic achievements. In June 2012, she was awarded the Cambridge-Commonwealth Shared Scholarship to read for a Master in Law with the University of Cambridge (UK) where she specialized in International Law.

Career

She is a human rights expert having worked in this field since 2008. Mugandani worked for the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum between 2008 and 2012. In 2014, Rudo Mugandani joined Scanlen & Holderness as an Associate and was admitted to partnership in January 2019. She possesses experience in the following areas:

  • Constitutional and human rights litigation
  • Legal Analysis of Prisons Act-Zimbabwe and drafting model Prisons Bill
  • Legal research on Bill of Rights introduced by the Constitution of Zimbabwe in 2013
  • Position papers on the alignment of the 2013 constitution with national laws
  • Paper on the justiciability on ESC Rights in Zimbabwe
  • Drafting an anti-torture Bil for Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum to be presented in Parliament as a Private Member Bill
  • Drafting constitutions for private organisations
  • Analysis of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Act
  • Analysis on the gaps in law and practices relating to the pre-election environment in Southern Africa
  • Extensive experience in local and international advocacy including ACP-EU, UPR.

In December 2021, Rudo Mugandani was appointed into the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.

