Rudo Mugandani is a Zimbabwean lawyer.

Education

Rudo Mugandani graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2010 with a University Book Prize and the Law Society of Zimbabwe Book Prize for her outstanding academic achievements. In June 2012, she was awarded the Cambridge-Commonwealth Shared Scholarship to read for a Master in Law with the University of Cambridge (UK) where she specialized in International Law.

Career

She is a human rights expert having worked in this field since 2008. Mugandani worked for the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum between 2008 and 2012. In 2014, Rudo Mugandani joined Scanlen & Holderness as an Associate and was admitted to partnership in January 2019. She possesses experience in the following areas:

Constitutional and human rights litigation

Legal Analysis of Prisons Act-Zimbabwe and drafting model Prisons Bill

Legal research on Bill of Rights introduced by the Constitution of Zimbabwe in 2013

Position papers on the alignment of the 2013 constitution with national laws

Paper on the justiciability on ESC Rights in Zimbabwe

Drafting an anti-torture Bil for Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum to be presented in Parliament as a Private Member Bill

Drafting constitutions for private organisations

Analysis of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Act

Analysis on the gaps in law and practices relating to the pre-election environment in Southern Africa

Extensive experience in local and international advocacy including ACP-EU, UPR.

In December 2021, Rudo Mugandani was appointed into the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.