Difference between revisions of "Rudo Rukobo"

Rudo Rukobo also known as Rux WeKwaRukobo is an Afro Jazz musician from Zimbabwe. WeKwaRukobo is also a model, fashion designer, radio and television presenter, and actress.
She plays the Mbira
Background
She was born and raised in Harare.[1]
Career
Rudo Rukobo released her debut album titled NdiMambo in 2017.