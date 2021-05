Difference between revisions of "Rudo Rukobo"

'''Rudo Rukobo''' also known as '''Rux WeKwaRukobo''' is an Afro Jazz musician from [[Zimbabwe]]. '''WeKwaRukobo''' is also a model, fashion designer, radio and television presenter, and actress. She also plays the [[Mbira]] .

'''Rudo Rukobo''' also known as '''Rux WeKwaRukobo''' is an Afro Jazz musician from [[Zimbabwe]]. '''WeKwaRukobo''' is also a model, fashion designer, radio and television presenter, and actress.

Rudo Rukobo also known as Rux WeKwaRukobo is an Afro Jazz musician from Zimbabwe. WeKwaRukobo is also a model, fashion designer, radio and television presenter, and actress. She also plays the Mbira.

Background

She was born and raised in Harare.[1]

Career

Rudo Rukobo released her debut album titled NdiMambo in 2017.

References