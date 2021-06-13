Rufaro Chiworesois a Zimbabwean, who is wife to popular local musician Jah Prayzah

Dismissal of Henrietta Rushwaya Photos

In 2015, Rufaro reportedly shrugged off the emergence of the Jah Prayzah‘s bedroom pictures-taken in 2013 which suggested he was seeing Henrietta Rushwaya.

“The issue came up a long time ago and has been cleared up then.Back then it got to me a bit but I since understood what it was about, we have since moved on from it.Mukudzeyi and myself are very much OK.At this time I am more worried about how he is taking it all of this with the way people have put it across.Otherwise, we are happy"[1]





Trivia

Rufaro and her husband share the passion for reading.[2]

Pictures

Jah Prayzah and his wife Rufaro

Jah Prayzah with his wife and children

Jah Prayzah with his wife Rufaro and their children

Jah Prayzah's Wife Rufaro and his mother