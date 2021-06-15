Pindula

'''Rufaro Chiworeso'''is a Zimbabwean, who is wife to popular local musician [[Jah Prayzah]]
 +
 +
==Background==
 +
 +
===Age===
 +
 +
Rufaro Chiworeso was born on 3 November.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/jahprayzahpage/posts/253123012841869 Jah Prayzah], ''Facebook'', Published: November 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Dismissal of Henrietta Rushwaya Photos==
Line 103: Line 109:
  
 
[[Category:Celebrity Spouses]]
 
[[Category:Celebrity Spouses]]

Rufaro Chiworeso
Rufaro chiworeso.jpg
Spouse(s)Jah Prayzah

Rufaro Chiworesois a Zimbabwean, who is wife to popular local musician Jah Prayzah

Background

Age

Rufaro Chiworeso was born on 3 November.[1]

Dismissal of Henrietta Rushwaya Photos

In 2015, Rufaro reportedly shrugged off the emergence of the Jah Prayzah‘s bedroom pictures-taken in 2013 which suggested he was seeing Henrietta Rushwaya.

“The issue came up a long time ago and has been cleared up then.Back then it got to me a bit but I since understood what it was about, we have since moved on from it.Mukudzeyi and myself are very much OK.At this time I am more worried about how he is taking it all of this with the way people have put it across.Otherwise, we are happy"[2]


Trivia

Rufaro and her husband share the passion for reading.[3]

Pictures

  • Jah Prayzah and his wife Rufaro

  • Jah Prayzah with his wife and children

  • Jah Prayzah with his wife Rufaro and their children

  • Jah Prayzah's Wife Rufaro and his mother

References

  1. Jah Prayzah, Facebook, Published: November 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021
  2. Jah Prayzah Goes Into Hiding?, , Published:22 October 2016 , Retrieved:30 November 2017
  3. At home with Jah Prayzah, family , , Published:15 September 2013 , Retrieved: 30 November 2017
