Latest revision as of 16:24, 15 June 2021
|Rufaro Chiworeso
|Spouse(s)
|Jah Prayzah
Rufaro Chiworesois a Zimbabwean, who is wife to popular local musician Jah Prayzah
Background
Age
Rufaro Chiworeso was born on 3 November.[1]
Dismissal of Henrietta Rushwaya Photos
In 2015, Rufaro reportedly shrugged off the emergence of the Jah Prayzah‘s bedroom pictures-taken in 2013 which suggested he was seeing Henrietta Rushwaya.
“The issue came up a long time ago and has been cleared up then.Back then it got to me a bit but I since understood what it was about, we have since moved on from it.Mukudzeyi and myself are very much OK.At this time I am more worried about how he is taking it all of this with the way people have put it across.Otherwise, we are happy"[2]
Trivia
Rufaro and her husband share the passion for reading.[3]
Pictures
References
- ↑ Jah Prayzah, Facebook, Published: November 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021
- ↑ Jah Prayzah Goes Into Hiding?, , Published:22 October 2016 , Retrieved:30 November 2017
- ↑ At home with Jah Prayzah, family , , Published:15 September 2013 , Retrieved: 30 November 2017