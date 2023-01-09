Difference between revisions of "Rufaro Machingura"
Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura was a Zimbabwean footballer who played for the national team, popularly known as the Mighty Warriors, as well as Black Rhinos Queens Football Club.[1]
Personal Details
Machingura died at the age of 30 and had a four-month baby boy called Kuku. She had a sister called Rebecca Mukangairwa who is married to Kimmy Mukangairwa.[1]
Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Death
Machingura died on 5 January 2023 at her home in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare after a long illness.
Further Reading
Staff Reporter Former Mighty Warriors Striker Rufaro Machingura Dies, Published: 05 January 2023, Retrieved: 09 January 2023
<ref>tag; name "Pindula" defined multiple times with different content